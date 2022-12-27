By Matthew Roscoe • 27 December 2022 • 16:42

Guardia Civil make multiple arrests in weapon ammunition trafficking operation across Spain. Image: Guardia Civil/Official

SPAIN’S Guardia Civil made multiple arrests for crimes related to ammunition trafficking and illegal possession of weapons, as reported on Tuesday, December 27.

As part of Operation Munich, Guardia Civil officers arrested four people for crimes related to ammunition trafficking and illegal possession of weapons, the Spanish police force said.

The operation was carried out in Spain’s Madrid, Valladolid, La Rioja and Valencia.

Operation Munich was launched in October 2020 when arms trafficking specialists from the Information Headquarters (UCE-3) of the Guardia Civil, in another separate operation, arrested one of the main ammunition traffickers in Spain’s capital Madrid.

“This person had sold more than 36,000 metallic cartridges throughout Spain via the Internet,” the report read.

One of the buyers, a resident of the province of Pontevedra, a city in northwest Spain, bought some ammunition from the dealer and it was the evidence seized from this person by the Information Group of the Civil Guard in Pontevedra that led officers to the multiple traffickers throughout Spain.

Two people residing in the province of Valladolid were also engaged in the illegal sale of ammunition over the Internet and illegally sold large quantities of ammunition worth more than €25,000 over the last few years, including ammunition for “weapons of war,” the police added.

Officers were able to identify several of these Valladolid-based buyers from the provinces of La Rioja and Valencia.

“Those identified in the latter provinces stood out for the large quantity of ammunition purchased and were suspected of having acquired them for use in firearms that they themselves possessed illegally,” the Guardia Civil wrote.

In total, officers seized 6,760 metal cartridges of various calibres, 21 firearms, 8.6 kilos of gunpowder, 26 mortar shells and silencers.

