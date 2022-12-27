Woman run over and killed by MetroValencia subway train in Albalat dels Sorells

By Chris King • 27 December 2022 • 1:32

A MetroValencia subway train ran over and killed a woman in the municipality of Albalat dels Sorells.

According to the Emergency Coordination Centre of the Generalitat Valenciana, a woman died on Monday, December 26, after being run over by a metro subway train in the municipality of Albalat dels Sorells.

As reported by the 112 emergency services, the incident occurred just before 10am. As a consequence, it subsequently affected line, L3, and caused interruptions to the MetroValencia service between Foios and Rafelbunyol.

🚇 El servei de @metrovalencia en la L3 entre Foios i Rafelbunyol està tallat per arrollament d'una dona en Albalat dels Sorrells. 🚑 El SAMU de @GVAsanitat ha confirmat la defunció. 🚍 S'estableix servei d'autobus per al trajecte interromput. https://t.co/8Us8ubmZvM — Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) December 25, 2022

A team from the Urgent Medical Aid Service (SAMU) was deployed to the location in the Valencian Community. They were joined by patrols from the Guardia Civil and members of the Local Police. On arrival, the emergency health personnel could only confirm the death of the woman at the scene.

It is believed that according to the initial investigations, the accident took place in an area of ​​the railway line without any crossing points for pedestrians, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

Whilst an investigation was being conducted at the site, and the emergency teams were removing the body of the deceased woman, activity on a section of the track was suspended. FGV organised a bus service to transfer the affected metro passengers. Sources from the railway company confirmed the reopening of line 3 shortly before midday.

