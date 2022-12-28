By Anna Ellis • 28 December 2022 • 19:45

404 runners gathered for traditional Sant Silvestre race in Altea on December 27. Image: Altea City Council.

The race, organised by the Sports Department of the Altea Town Council and Grupo Brotons, began at 8:00.PM from the Placa Jose Maria Planelles.

The low temperatures that were recorded on the night did not prevent hundreds of people from taking part in this classic Christmas race which covers a distance of 3,900 metres. In this non-competitive race, prizes were awarded to the top three in the men’s and women’s categories.

The prize for the local sports club with the most participants was awarded to the U.D Altea and the award for the athletics club with the most participants went to the Benidorm team.

The Councillor for Sports, Pere Barber, took part in the prize-giving tournament and said he was very satisfied with the good reception, both from participants and the public, who always come to the Sant Silvestre. The councillor thanked all the people and companies that helped make the race a success once again.

