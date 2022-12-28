Any peace plan must include annexed areas says Russia

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 December 2022 • 16:24

Peace plan

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that Ukraine needs to accept that any peace plan must include the annexed areas as Russian.

Peskov was responding to comments made by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, December 28, that he intends to submit a peace plan to the United Nations in February.

He said that Ukraine needs to accept the new normality, which is that the annexed regions of Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Donetsk are now part of Russia.

According to the TASS news agency, he said: “Any plan that does not take into account these peculiarities cannot pretend to be a peace plan.”

The comments confirm previous statements by the Kremlin, which said that Russia would not consider any peace plan that involved returning Ukrainian territory that had “joined Russia.”

There has been international condemnation of the illegal annexation of the regions as there has been from Kyiv, who considers Russia to be occupying parts of their country. Kyiv has also vowed to take its land back and has the support of the West to do so.

It remains to be seen what peace plan Zelensky submits and what international pressure will put on Russia to return illegally annexed areas.

