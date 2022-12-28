By Anna Ellis • 28 December 2022 • 17:25

Are you based on the Costa Blanca and looking for a new hobby to start 2023? Image: Golubovy/Shutterstock.com

Join the Stone Media Rocks singing group and learn how to harmonise and improve your vocal talent.

The group is all about enjoying singing whilst gaining confidence, meeting new people and having fun.

The group take part in charity events, local theatre group productions and flash mob events.

The brains behind the group, Carla Stone, had a choir on the Costa Blanca for eight years before the dreaded covid hit. Carla has been a professional vocalist for 32 years and a singing tutor on the Costa Blanca for the last 12 years.

The group has members aged from 13 upwards and rehearses every Sunday (resuming Sunday, January 22) from 11:30.PM until 1:00.AM at The Madhouse, Tiro de Pichon, Republica Dominicana, 03189 Orihuela.

This term the group will be concentrating on songs from The Greatest Showman

For more information contact Carla by WhatsApp on (+34) 666 551 816.

