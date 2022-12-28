Ariana Grande makes annual Christmas gift donation to Manchester children’s hospitals

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 December 2022 • 18:35

Ariana Grande - [email protected]

Five years on and Ariana Grande is still making an annual Christmas gift donation to children’s hospitals in Manchester, something she has done every year since the Manchester Arena attack left 22 dead.

According to CNN on Wednesday, December 28 the “One last time” singer has formed a special bond with the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity which delivers the gifts she donates.

According to the charity, this year’s gifts went to babies, children and teenagers in paediatric wards at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Trafford Hospitals, Wythenshawe Hospital and North Manchester General Hospital.

Tanya Hamid, Interim Director of Manchester Foundation Trust Charity said: “It’s so wonderful that Ariana has once again been so thoughtful and made this special donation to our family of hospitals.

“We know Manchester, and in particular Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital holds a special place in Ariana’s heart.”

Grande, who has been awarded honorary citizen status in Manchester, sends around 1,000 presents every year to those youngsters in the city who have to spend Christmas in hospital. In the past, she has sent Amazon vouchers for £100 according to the Manchester Evening News.

Ariana Grande has maintained her relationship with Manchester and the city’s children’s hospitals, making annual Christmas gift donations to bring a little cheer to those stuck in hospital over the festive period.

