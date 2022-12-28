By Anna Ellis • 28 December 2022 • 16:40

As digital nomads wait visa implementation energy nomads start eyeing up the Costa Blanca. Image: goffkein.pro/Shutterstock.com

Spain’s much-anticipated digital nomad visa, plans for which were first announced in January 2022, is rumoured to be introduced in early 2023.

The draft proposal provides non-EU citizens with the chance to live in Spain for up to five years while working freelance or as a contracted employee of a company outside Spain. It is also believed that the visa will offer a tax rate of 15 per cent for digital nomads, instead of the usual 24 per cent.

While digital nomads await confirmation of the visa’s implementation, energy nomads have also started eyeing up the Costa Blanca.

Between the cost of energy in the UK and the potential for supply problems over the winter, escaping to the warmth of the Costa Blanca is even more appealing than usual.

Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Espana, Marc Pritchard, confirmed: “We have already seen an increase in the number of people buying second homes in Spain and then using them for work. Buyers are also staying in their properties for longer than they did pre-pandemic. We anticipate that this will increase as both digital nomads and energy nomads head to Spain to wait out the winter in the warm.”

