By Anna Ellis • 28 December 2022 • 14:43

As filming in the city increases, is Alicante set to become the new Hollywood? Image: gnepphoto/Shutterstock.com

ALICANTE Film Office has processed fifty film shoots, including films, series, documentaries, photo shoots and commercials in 2022 and has provided advice to another five productions.

International productions such as “The Interpreter”, the Amazon Prime series “Sin Huellas” and a documentary by C Tangana are the most outstanding. Alicante was also chosen for the British programme “A Place In The Sun” which promotes the purchase of homes abroad, a popular German travel programme and another Japanese one, as well as advertisements for large cosmetics and textile companies, among others.

The locations have been varied and have covered the neighbourhoods, the city centre and the beaches, not forgetting the Castle of Santa Barbara. In fact, the variety of possible locations within the same city is one of the features most valued by production companies and advertising agencies.

The Alicante Film Office has now joined the Spain Film Commission in order to attract more film and series shoots, multiplying their visibility on national and international circuits.

As a member of this network, Alicante has already participated in some outstanding actions such as its general assembly, held within the framework of the San Sebastian Film Festival, and a working meeting with location companies that took place in Valladolid coinciding with the Seminci.

The Spain Film Commission is a non-profit association that since 2001 has been leading the positioning of the country as a destination for audiovisual filming, coordinating the efforts of a network of film commissions and film offices distributed throughout Spain.

