Big Eyes Coin shows Meme Coins have use cases like its predecessors, Dogecoin and Floki Inu.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi) is a big part of the world ecosystem and is still getting traction today. Most cryptocurrency platforms build their tokens around this niche, while others focus more on other areas blockchain provides solutions. Some meme coins, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Floki Inu (FLOKI), have contributed to the crypto world’s growth by offering real-world use cases. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin that builds a solid community that will receive benefits as the years pass.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is big on growth through its community that will reap the rewards.

Big Eyes Coin is based on the fundamentals of establishing a long-term growth model with a lively community to enrich the Decentralised Finance ecosystem. Big Eyes Coin will benefit its community as it works toward its objective because it recognises the significance of its community. From the time it goes on sale, efforts will be made to ensure its success. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) offers the advantages of market popularity as a meme coin.

One of its objectives is to see an increase in the number of community members as a result. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will also host exciting events for its community, one of which will be its Non-fungible token (NFT) beauty contest, which is required to access other platform features. Because art brings people together, this event will likely increase the event’s community and raise awareness of the cryptocurrency market’s Big Eyes Coin (BIG) token.

Giveaways like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will be offered periodically to boost the project’s momentum and value and increase community participation. Additionally, a zero-fee model has been implemented for all transactions, distinguishing it from Floki Inu (FLOKI) and Dogecoin (DOGE), resulting in cost savings for the community.To promote the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and boost its popularity on social media, 5% of the total supply has been allocated to the marketing wallet.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) University Simplifies the DeFi World.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) intends to provide its users with access to the Decentralised Finance (DeFi) ecosystem, which is currently one of the most active sectors in the cryptocurrency industry. The meme coin Floki Inu (FLOKI) is heavily influenced by Dogecoin (DOGE). It combines the popularity of a meme coin with real-world applications for its users and serves as a tool for charitable work.

The cryptocurrency that powers the platform is its meme coin, Floki Inu coin (FLOKI), built on the Ethereum blockchain. The Floki Inu play-to-earn NFT metaverse game known as Valhalla is one application where it can be used. Users can buy in-game items and conduct other transactions in the game primarily through the token. By incorporating a feature that enables players to earn and collect the Floki Inu coin (FLOKI) by simply playing the game, the developers provided users with a means by which they could profit.

The FLOKI University, for which Floki Inu (FLOKI) is the primary utility coin, is another feature that the token intends to introduce to the cryptocurrency market. It is a platform for raising awareness for the token and an educational setting that simplifies the cryptocurrency world for everyone worldwide. Everyone will have access to the majority of the content, but some essential features and actions require the Floki Inu coin (FLOKI) to perform.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Contributed Through Charity.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a peer-to-peer open-source cryptocurrency platform that began as a joke and gained popularity over time. It lets users exchange value over the Internet without dealing with an intermediary like in traditional finance markets. The initial design of Dogecoin was based on the now-defunct lucky coin.

Dogecoin (DOGE), the platform’s meme coin, is the primary cryptocurrency. Dogecoin (DOGE) was initially restricted to a maximum of 100 billion coins. However, the developers wanted to make it an inflationary coin, so there was no limit on how many Dogecoin (DOGE) could be made. In addition to its charitable contributions, Dogecoin (DOGE) is a utility coin for rewarding content creators.

The community of Doge donated approximately 27 million Dogecoins in January 2014 to sponsor the Jamaican bobsled team’s trip to the Sochi Winter Olympic Games. In Kenya, donations totalling approximately $11,000 in Dogecoin (DOGE) from the local community were used to construct a well in the same year. Dogecoin (DOGE), like all other cryptocurrencies, has a floating exchange rate that ties it to other digital assets. Dogecoin (DOGE) can also be exchanged, bought, and sold for cash or tangible goods.

Final Thoughts

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is backed to perform better than Floki Inu (FLOKI) and Dogecoin (DOGE) in the market and leave a mark.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido