By Chris King • 28 December 2022 • 1:38

Bob Marley's grandson, reggae artist Jo Mersa, passes away aged 31

Jo Mersa Marley, the reggae artist who was the grandson of reggae icon Bob Marley passed away in the United States at the age of 31.

Jo Mersa Marley, the Jamaican-American reggae artist, passed away on Tuesday, December 27. Joseph was the 31-year-old grandson of the legendary reggae icon, Bob Marley, and the son of Stephen Marley.

According to sources of the celebrity news outlet, TMZ, the young reggae musician’s body was discovered in a vehicle unresponsive on Tuesday. There was no specific location given, only that the vehicle was in the U.S.

WZPP, the Florida radio station, claimed that Jo Mersa suffered an asthma attack and died. It is believed that asthma was a condition he had lived with his entire life.

Jo moved from Jamaica to Florida as a youngster, where he attended Palmetto High School. He then went on to study studio engineering at Miami Dade College. Following in his grandfather’s footsteps, his debut recording was an EP titled ‘Comfortable’ in 2014, which was followed by ‘Eternal’ in 2021.

Bob Marley also passed away at a young age, he was just 36 when he lost a battle with cancer. His memory will be brought back to life soon in a new movie that is being made. Reinaldo Marcus Green – who recently made King Richard – will direct the film.

The role of Bob will be played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, with the reggae legend’s widow Rita producing the feature, alongside their son Ziggy – the eight-time Grammy Award winner – and daughter Cedella.

James Bond actress Lashana Lynch – Nomi from No Time To Die – will step into the role of Rita Marley. According to Deadline, the movie bosses were very diligent in their search for an actress to play Rita. Although Lashana is from London, her family roots lie in Jamaica.

___________________________________________________________

