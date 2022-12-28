By Chris King • 28 December 2022 • 1:38
Bob Marley's grandson, reggae artist Jo Mersa, passes away aged 31
Jo Mersa Marley, the Jamaican-American reggae artist, passed away on Tuesday, December 27. Joseph was the 31-year-old grandson of the legendary reggae icon, Bob Marley, and the son of Stephen Marley.
According to sources of the celebrity news outlet, TMZ, the young reggae musician’s body was discovered in a vehicle unresponsive on Tuesday. There was no specific location given, only that the vehicle was in the U.S.
WZPP, the Florida radio station, claimed that Jo Mersa suffered an asthma attack and died. It is believed that asthma was a condition he had lived with his entire life.
Jo moved from Jamaica to Florida as a youngster, where he attended Palmetto High School. He then went on to study studio engineering at Miami Dade College. Following in his grandfather’s footsteps, his debut recording was an EP titled ‘Comfortable’ in 2014, which was followed by ‘Eternal’ in 2021.
Bob Marley also passed away at a young age, he was just 36 when he lost a battle with cancer. His memory will be brought back to life soon in a new movie that is being made. Reinaldo Marcus Green – who recently made King Richard – will direct the film.
The role of Bob will be played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, with the reggae legend’s widow Rita producing the feature, alongside their son Ziggy – the eight-time Grammy Award winner – and daughter Cedella.
James Bond actress Lashana Lynch – Nomi from No Time To Die – will step into the role of Rita Marley. According to Deadline, the movie bosses were very diligent in their search for an actress to play Rita. Although Lashana is from London, her family roots lie in Jamaica.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.