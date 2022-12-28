By Anna Ellis • 28 December 2022 • 17:03

Calp calls for entries for the National Easter Week Poster Competition 2023. Image: Calp City Council.

The aim of this competition is to promote the dissemination of one of the most important and attractive festivities of the municipality.

The winning poster will become the image that announces and represents the Holy Week of Calp 2023.

The competition is open to artists of any nationality with a valid residence permit in Spain. A maximum of three works may be submitted, which must be original and unpublished in digital format (pdf), in vertical size (50x70cm) with a resolution of 72 pixels and a maximum weight of 40 MB.

The jury will assess the originality, graphic quality and advertising and informative effectiveness of the poster and the winning entry will receive a prize of €1,500.

Entries must be submitted online (a digital signature certificate is required). The following application form must be filled out: SUB16 competition: Solicitud Inscripcion Concurso, in the Electronic Headquarters of the Calp Town Hall: calp.sed.es.

Those interested have until 2:00.PM on January 9, 2023, to register.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.