By Imran Khan • 28 December 2022 • 12:03

COVID-19 cases increase over three times in Canada since last year. Photo by DC Studio Shutterstock.com

Medical experts predict more than 18,000 COVID-19-related deaths by the end of 2022, as the official death toll since 2020 reaches 50,000.

Canadian hospitals are reporting a major spike in COVID-19 cases, as medical authorities in the country said that the number of patients has more than tripled compared to this time last year. According to a report by the Canadian media The Globe and Mail on Wednesday, December 28, despite the rise in cases, a much lesser percentage of patients have required intensive care this year.

Medical experts suggest that the shift in lesser patients getting critically ill after getting infected with COVID, reflects the advances in treatment, especially due to the vaccines. But this still does not change the fact that the virus is spreading, said the experts.

Hospitals in Canada are no longer threatened by the possibility of a collapse in the medical system, as witnessed in the first two years of the outbreak, despite an increase in the number of baseline patients. Medical professionals also said that although there are lesser critically ill COVID patients, the increase in the number of patients infected with other viruses, such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), added to the challenge in 2022.

“We aren’t feeling like it is a tidal wave, but we’re feeling like it is one of those continuous sort of currents that’s pushing,” said Elizabeth MacKay, a general internist at the Peter Lougheed Centre and a professor at the University of Calgary’s medical school, as per a statement in the report.

As the spread of the COVID-19 virus increases in Canada, experts suggest that more people are likely to be infected, in comparison to the situation in the previous two years of the pandemic. Hospital authorities in the country state that patients might be admitted after being sick from COVID or due to other reasons, but test positive after screening. This way the authorities are able to gather official data related to the spread of the virus in the country.

Official estimates from 2022 suggest that over 18,000 people were killed after being infected with the virus. This brings the total COVID-related death count in the country to under 50,000, which according to medical experts underestimates the actual reach of the virus.

