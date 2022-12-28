By Anna Ellis • 28 December 2022 • 19:58

Finestrat heads to Turkey to give hope to refuguee children. Image: Finestrat City Council.

Two young men from Finestrat, Miguel Selles and Pablo Martin, are heading to Adana in Turkey in the New Year to bring hope to refugee children.

Miguel confirmed: “We have managed to raise more than €2,000 to buy toys that we will distribute to more than 600 children, from babies to 16 years old, who are in refugee camps in Adana; also in orphanages and medical homes and in the Reyhanli refugee camp on the border with Syria.”

“We have been looking for toys that are egalitarian and also encourage group play. We are talking about children who may not have received a gift for years given the adverse circumstances in which they live.”

The Mayor of Finestrat, Juanfran Perez Llorca, said: “Once again I am moved by the degree of involvement of the youth of Finestrat and their desire to help in such sensitive issues as children and their survival in refugee camps.”

“Four years ago we put ourselves at their disposal to help them in this initiative called “Derecho a Sonar” (Right to Dream) and once again we are here to support them. Finding people from your town who sacrifice their time with their family at Christmas to go thousands of kilometres away to make these children happy fills me with pride.”

