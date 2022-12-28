Four arrested after aesthetic treatment leaves woman in a coma

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 December 2022 • 17:29

Aesthetic treatment - Image dimi_86 / Shutterstock.com

Four people have been arrested in two different operations for undertaking illegal aesthetic treatments that have left at least one woman in a coma.

According to the Policia Nacional on Wednesday, December 28 the treatments were performed without any health control and had left a number of people scarred and injured.

The most serious of the cases involves a woman in Madrid who attended a “clinic” where she was given fat-burning injections at a cost of €3,500.

But the woman’s health deteriorated that afternoon and she was transferred to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition. Despite botching the procedure, the “clinic” demanded another €6,000 to cover the cost of the hospitalisation and another €300 to cover the cost of the ambulance.

The victim’s friend when asked for the money refused and instead denounced the people involved. The police were able to identify the man and woman involved, neither of whom had any medical qualifications.

They were arrested before the investigation was complete given that the two had plans to travel abroad and would be away until at least the spring. Investigations into the treatment provided by the couple continue with the police not ruling out further cases.

A second operation in Pozuelo de Alarcón, resulted in two people being arrested as they were leaving a home where they were suspected of carrying out illegal treatments. A search of their car revealed a bag with numerous drugs, as well as different aesthetic treatments.

Inside the home, police found two women who had each paid €250 for facial treatments, again administered in unhygienic conditions.

The two had in their possession drugs imported illegally and once again neither had any medical qualifications. They also found a sizeable amount of foreign currency.

Investigations are continuing with the police trying to trace other victims.

The police, who said that had arrested four people for illegal aesthetic treatments, have asked other victims to get in contact. They have also reminded people of the dangers of illegal cosmetic treatments and have urged everyone to make sure only properly registered facilities were used.

