Four feel-good New Year’s Resolutions

By Betty Henderson • 28 December 2022 • 18:08

Committing to growing a plant is the perfect new year’s resolution if you want an interesting project and to add some greenery to your home

THE new year might be nearly upon us, but don’t worry if you haven’t thought of any resolutions yet. Today, we’re sharing four feel-good lifestyle resolutions- and the best part? None of them include dieting or exercising.

Try volunteering

Giving back to your community is one of the simplest ways to feel good about yourself and others. There are so many worthy organisations operating in Spain, so whether education, healthcare, or fighting poverty is your passion, there is something for you.

Grow something

Gardening may seem like an intimidating activity for many, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Yu can start as small or as big as you like with gardening, but one thing is for sure, taking care of a living plant and introducing some greenery to your home can only be positive for your mental health.

Redecorate

You don’t need to break the bank, but giving a room a lick of paint can give it a new lease of life and give you the change you need in your home.

Create a bedtime

If you want to improve the quality of your sleep and feel better in your daily routine, creating a bedtime is a great way to do this. This will help you feel fresher in the morning and give you energy all day long.