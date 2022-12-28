By Anna Ellis • 28 December 2022 • 16:24

Fun-down 'environmental agents' to inform shopkeepers how to correctly recycle. Image: sirtravelalot/Shutterstock.com.

In the past few months, Murcia City Council has improved its ‘door to door’ recycling collection service.

The service has been extended to streets and neighbourhoods further away from the city centre and increasing the loading capacity of the vehicles and extending opening hours.

Murcia City Council, in collaboration with Fundown, is going to develop a special information and awareness campaign among traders who use or are potential users of the free ‘door to door’ commercial cardboard collection service.

The Mayor, Jose Antonio Serrano, has presented the campaign entitled ‘The environment is no joke’ which is in collaboration with twenty ‘environmental agents’ belonging to the Down Syndrome Foundation Fundown of Murcia.

The agents will be responsible for delivering the information included in a cardboard monkey typical of April Fool’s Day which has been made by the agents themselves during the training. The agents will also hand out practical cutters to facilitate the task of cutting cardboard.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.