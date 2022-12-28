By Anna Ellis • 28 December 2022 • 15:29

Gandia obtains 131 awards in a new cycle of the quality seal as a tourist destination. Image: Gandia City Council.

GANDIA has celebrated December as a SICTED destination (Integral System of Spanish Tourist Quality in Destinations).

More and more public bodies and private companies in Gandia and La Safor have joined the project that began in the city of Gandia in 2014.

Services from some of the municipalities that joined SICTED in 2021, such as Simat de la Valldigna, Xeresa, Daimus or Potries, have been distinguished.

The Town Hall has confirmed that Gandia is a tourist destination that remains committed to quality and continuous improvement.

