By Anna Ellis • 28 December 2022 • 13:54

Grab your dancing shoes and enjoy a tribute to the modern-day king and queen of pop. Image: maxbelchenko/Shutterstock.com

Join Beyonce and Bruno Mars aka the fabulous Johnny G and Melissa Carver.

Beyonce achieved fame in the late 1990s as the lead singer of the R&B group Destiny’s Child and then launched a hugely successful solo career.

Bruno Mars’s music is reminiscent of Prince or Michael Jackson. The throwback-inspired beats behind his hit tracks make his music stand out from everything else on the radio.

Teatro Salon Varietes, Fuengirola, is hosting the pop duo on Saturday, January 14, at 7:30.PM and Sunday, January 15, at 7:00.PM.

For more information or to book tickets head to the website: www.salonvarietestheatre.com, email: [email protected] or call (+34) 952 47 45 42.

The box office at the Teatro Salon Varietes, C/ Emancípación, s/n, Fuengirola 29640, is open Monday to Friday from 11:00.AM until 2:30.PM and is also open one hour before any show.

