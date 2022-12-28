How to choose the perfect sleeping mat for camping

By Betty Henderson • 28 December 2022 • 15:40
IF there’s one thing about winter camping, it’s that sleep is even more important than during the summer. And although sleeping bags are the most important aspect of a quality night’s sleep, what we actually sleep on is also fundamental to guarantee a great night’s sleep. Today we’re bringing you the key factors that you should consider when choosing a sleeping mat.
Pack size and weight
Your first question when choosing a sleeping mat is considering how you are going to travel. While an inflatable mat is a good option if you plan to take your car camping, a thinner or more compact mat is more suitable if you will be cycling or hiking while camping.
Warmth
As well as providing comfort, the other main function of a sleeping mat is providing insulation. While sleeping bags insulate us against the outside ground, sleeping mats provide essential insulation from the ground. Experts recommend choosing mats with higher R-values for winter camping, which indicates a higher level of insulation.
Comfort
Consider how you usually sleep when choosing a sleeping mat. Air filled mats are ideal for side sleepers, with extra cushioning, and self-inflating mats are best for back sleepers. Air beds are the best option for campers seeking the most comfortable night’s sleep possible.
