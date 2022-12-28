How to get the most out of anti-ageing products

By Betty Henderson • 28 December 2022 • 18:27

A facial massage is a great way to take better care of your skin and help anti-ageing products to work their magic

WHETHER Santa brought you a new skincare product, or you’ve been using a product without seeing many results, we’re here to help you to get the most out of those anti-ageing products. Here are our top tips to actually see a change in your complexion.

Routine

The new year is here, which means it’s the perfect time to create a new routine. Scientists say it takes between 18 to 65 days for a habit to become a routine, so now is your chance to create a skincare routine and stick to it. This means using your anti-ageing products every day of January and into February until it becomes automatic.

Supplementary skincare

If you’re after healthy-looking skin, supplement your daily anti-ageing creams and lotions with facial massage. Facial massages are an excellent way to stimulate skin cell production which keeps your skin looking fresh and dewy. Professional massages are costly, but you can invest in a skin roller or self-massage kit to care for your skin at home.

Lifestyle

Those skincare products might promise youthful complexion, but they can’t do all the work alone. Ensure you aren’t counteracting the benefits of your skincare products with unhealthy habits. For glowing skin, you need to eat fresh foods and maintain a healthy, active lifestyle with regular pulse-raising exercise.