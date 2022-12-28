Hydrogen-powered cars: Everything you need to know about the newest cars on the block

By Betty Henderson • 28 December 2022 • 16:35

A future with hydrogen-powered vehicles is looking closer than ever before thanks to technological advances

TECHNOLOGICAL advances are driving sweeping changes in the car industry, particularly with the shift to electric vehicles. But hydrogen-powered cars are becoming an increasingly viable zero emissions alternative to fossil fuelled and even electric vehicles. And hydrogen-powered vehicles are only going to become even more popular in 2023.

Advantages

Hydrogen-powered vehicles work using hydrogen fuel cells which do not produce harmful by-products as fossil fuelled vehicles do. These vehicles are also capable of covering larger distances than electric vehicles and do not need charging up in the same time-consuming way.

Hydrogen fuelled vehicles also have an advantage over electric vehicles which is that their fuel cells do not decay in the same way as lithium-ion battery cells. Hydrogen fuel cells are designed to last an average of 240,000 kilometres, or enough for a car’s whole lifetime.

Disadvantages

Limited technological development and availability of manufacturing facilities means that hydrogen-powered cars have pretty hefty price tags. A lack of infrastructure also means that hydrogen-powered vehicles are currently difficult to run and maintain.

Furthermore, the largest car manufacturers are yet to adopt hydrogen power on a large scale meaning that there is less security for consumers choosing hydrogen-powered vehicles.

However, as the market continues to evolve, hydrogen-powered vehicles are becoming more and more attainable for the public.