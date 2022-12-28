UPDATE: U.S. joins Japan and Italy in imposing travel restrictions on Chinese due to COVID-19

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 December 2022 • 21:31

COVID-19 test - Image Jarun Ontakrai / Shutterstock.com

21:40 (December 28) – The U.S. has announced that it will also impose travel restrictions on Chinese travellers.

According to AFP News the U.S. will require all travellers from China to be able to provide a negative COVID-19 test before travelling.

#BREAKING: US to require negative Covid tests for travelers from China, official says pic.twitter.com/w3BaXhRJh0 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 28, 2022

21:28 (December 28) – The rise in COVID-19 infections in China and the reopening of its borders to international travel has led some countries to impose travel restrictions on visitors from the country.

Italy, the first country in Europe to be hard hit by the virus in 2020, is the first to reintroduce travel restrictions with mandatory tests required by all travellers from China.

The new measure introduced by the Health Ministry on Wednesday, December 28 follows a testing regime that was introduced at Milan’s Malpensa airport. The results of those tests show every second passenger to be infected.

Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said: “The measure is essential to ensure surveillance and detection of possible variants of the virus in order to protect the Italian population.”

The announcement provided no further information and in particular what measures were being introduced for those that tested positive. Local health chiefs in the Lombardy region around Milan and the Lazio region around Rome told Reuters that they would be quarantined in buildings set aside by the local health authorities.

On the same day, Italy made the announcement, China said that the situation was predictable and that the virus was under control. But, stories on social media tell a very different story with hospitals and crematoriums struggling to cope.

China says its Covid infections are 'predictable and under control'. But Beijing's sudden pivot away from zero-Covid and surging infections have caused global jitters, with the United States saying it may restrict travel from China. Story: https://t.co/D1mzwhGzTM pic.twitter.com/02DstQxOii — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 28, 2022

Japan will also introduce new restrictions for travellers from mainland China from the end of the year, with the U.S. said to be also about to announce similar travel restrictions.

A number of countries have moved quickly to impose travel restrictions on the Chinese due to COVID-19 with Italy, the first in Europe, currently undertaking an investigation into the variants that travellers have arrived with.

