By Anna Ellis • 28 December 2022 • 15:42

La Nucia Tourist Office receives the "Q for Tourism Quality" certification. Image: La Nucia City Council.

This national mark certifies the implementation of a process of continuous improvement and compliance with quality and sustainability standards in its operations.

The “Q” gives the tourist establishments that hold the certificate prestige, differentiation, reliability, rigorousness and promotion. Establishments endorsed by the “Q for Tourism Quality” have passed strict audits that ensure that their service is a guarantee of quality, safety and professionalism.

All this is to ensure the best possible tourist experience for customers.

Obtaining the mark implies, at an external level for the establishments, an increase in the satisfaction of users or visitors to the tourist office and an improvement in the reputation of the organisation. Internally, it has improved the management and efficiency of the activities carried out, as well as the resources and has also established a system to effectively control the organisation’s performance.

The tourist office of La Nucia, located in the park of La Favara, is part of the Tourist Info Network of the Valencian Community since June 2019. The Tourist Information Office of La Nucia offers a complete service and tourist information material of the municipality, organises routes and guided tours and offers support to multiple activities developed by the different councils.

