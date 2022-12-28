By Anna Ellis • 28 December 2022 • 15:42
La Nucia Tourist Office receives the "Q for Tourism Quality" certification. Image: La Nucia City Council.
The “Q” gives the tourist establishments that hold the certificate prestige, differentiation, reliability, rigorousness and promotion. Establishments endorsed by the “Q for Tourism Quality” have passed strict audits that ensure that their service is a guarantee of quality, safety and professionalism.
All this is to ensure the best possible tourist experience for customers.
Obtaining the mark implies, at an external level for the establishments, an increase in the satisfaction of users or visitors to the tourist office and an improvement in the reputation of the organisation. Internally, it has improved the management and efficiency of the activities carried out, as well as the resources and has also established a system to effectively control the organisation’s performance.
The tourist office of La Nucia, located in the park of La Favara, is part of the Tourist Info Network of the Valencian Community since June 2019. The Tourist Information Office of La Nucia offers a complete service and tourist information material of the municipality, organises routes and guided tours and offers support to multiple activities developed by the different councils.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.