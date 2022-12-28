Leader of plot to kidnap Michigan governor over COVID-19 lockdown measures jailed

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 December 2022 • 19:14

Armed protest Michigan – Image Lester Graham / Shutterstock.com

The leader of a group that intended to kidnap the Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 has been jailed for 20 years.

According to news channel CNN on Wednesday, December 28, Barry Croft Jr led a group that had planned to kidnap the democrat governor after she implemented COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Croft who was sentenced to 235 months, the longest of those sentenced, had also practised detonating explosives in preparation for the abduction.

Prosecutors had asked for a life sentence, with the other leader Adam Fox sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Both had been convicted by a jury back in August for conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction. Croft was also convicted of one count of possession of an unregistered destructive device, which led to the longer sentence.

At the time the plot made headline news after armed groups protested outside the governor’s home and that of the local legislature. Among those the leader of plot to kidnap the Michigan governor over her COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.