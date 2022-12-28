By Anna Ellis • 28 December 2022 • 14:28

Looking for a challenge? January 26 sees the start of Five Continents Race Costa Blanca. Image: Five Continents Race Costa Blanca.

This is a pretty gruelling event for track and trail enthusiasts where hard work is guaranteed.

One of its great hallmarks is the extremely hard climb to the Antenas del Albir, an epic ascent that always gathers a large number of fans who encourage cyclists to climb ramps that are quite dizzying.

The Costa Blanca claims its unconditional love for cycling, welcoming year after year road cyclists, MTBers, gravel and triathletes. This affection for the Alicante region is reflected in the constant pre-season of cycling teams and one of the most visited areas for cycle tourism. It’s a destination where you feel welcome, so what better way to enjoy it than by participating in a major event?

The Five Continents Race Costa Blanca is an extremely competitive event, with the UCI seal, and in which participants must have either an approved UCI Elite license or a Master’s license for competitive cycling. However, for those who do not have any type of competition license, it is possible to participate in the modality of pairs, whether female, male or mixed. In the latter case, participants will not have the possibility of obtaining any type of UCI prize or cash.

Applicants for cash prizes can only be those participating in the 4-Stage Full Modality.

For the occasion, the event will distribute up to €200 to the winners of each stage in the Elite Men’s and Women’s categories, and up to €375 to the winner of the General. UCI points will also be distributed to the first 29, in which case the winner can obtain up to 150 points.

For more information or to register head to the website: www.fivecontinentsrace.com or email: [email protected]

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.