By Matthew Roscoe • 28 December 2022 • 14:28

Shock as man dies suddenly in supermarket car park in San Nicolas, Mexico. Image: non c/Shuttestock.com

ACCORDING to reports from Mexico, a man died suddenly while walking to his car in a supermarket car park in the Las Puentes neighbourhood of San Nicolas de los Garza on Wednesday, December 28.

Mexican news outlet Milenio reported that the man died at around 10 am.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that man died after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest.

Ambulance crews arrived at the scene, however, they were unable to help the man, who they pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from the local Attorney General’s Office alongside forensic experts took over the scene at around and cordoned off part of the car park with the assistance of the San Nicolas Police.

The news outlet noted that the activity in the supermarket continued as normal.

No further information has been released at this time.

The man’s sudden death of the man in Mexico comes after 32-year-old Mexican bullfighter Manolo Guevara died suddenly in Pachuca, Hidalgo (Mexico) due to a respiratory arrest on Tuesday, November 8,

Mexican Manolo Guevara began his career as a bullfighter in 2013.

Prior to that, a 17-year-old girl died of an apparent cardiac arrest at a school in Mexico on May 26 after suddenly collapsing during her lunch break.

The 17-year-old girl, identified as Paola Diaz Alcantara according to a Facebook post from the school, died after allegedly suffering a cardiac arrest while at the CBTIS No. 29 school in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico.

