28 December 2022

More than 3,000 bags of Lucky Grapes to be handed out in Alicante's Town Hall Square. Image: nito/Shutterstock.com.

The Lucky Grapes will be distributed between the Children’s Cotillion, scheduled from 10:30.AM until 1:00.PM and the New Year’s Eve musical show which will end at 4:00 AM the following morning.

Nine hundred and ninety bags of children’s cotillion, each including twelve lucky grapes of gluten-free jelly beans, will be handed out to the little ones to celebrate Children’s New Year’s Eve. This will take place at the moment when the clock on the facade of the Town Hall strikes midday.

Until that time, a children’s show is scheduled for the youngest members of the audience, performed by the group “The Troupers”. It will last sixty minutes and will include jugglers, acrobats and trapeze artists. Ten large inflatables with children’s characters will be placed around the square, as well as superhero performances. A 360º photocall will allow different moments of the morning to be photographed.

New Year’s Eve in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento will begin at 10:00.PM in the evening.

From 11:00.PM onwards, the distribution of the 2,200 bags containing the Lucky Grapes will begin. The music will be provided by the Alicante orchestra “Etiqueta Show”, with more than twenty years of experience. It stands out for its dynamic staging and its repertoire includes versions of classic and current hits.

As for the technical equipment, it will have 24,000 W of sound and spectacular robotic lighting, special effects and a 24 square metre LED screen at the back. The Association of Restaurants and Leisure Establishments of Alicante (ALROA) will be in charge of the charity bars. 75 per cent of the proceeds will go to APSA.

