By Anna Ellis • 28 December 2022 • 13:34

Museo Picasso Malaga confirms exhibition "Picasso as seen by Otero" will be extended. Image: Museo Picasso Malaga.

The Museo Picasso Malaga is pleased to announce that the exhibition Picasso as seen by Otero will be extended until January 8, 2023.

Originally scheduled to close on Tuesday, November 1, the exhibition has proved extremely popular among visitors, as it reveals aspects of the artist’s everyday life in the South of France.

Since July, the lower floor of Museo Picasso Malaga, which houses the temporary exhibitions, has been hosting a selection of around fifty photographs from the Roberto Otero Photographic Archive which are part of the Museo Picasso Malaga’s permanent collection. These pictures of Pablo Picasso at work or in the company of his family and friends are on display alongside previously unshown material from the Roberto Otero Archive, such as the Argentine photographer’s publishing work and some of his notebooks, in which he described his conversations with Picasso.

2023 is the year in which the art gallery will be celebrating 20 years since it first opened, and when the exhibition will be part of the international event “Celebrating Picasso. 1973-2023”, with a cultural and exhibition programme that will be announced soon.

Museo Picasso Malaga offers its guided tours in English in which the participants, guided by a museum educator, explore issues such as the importance of Picasso and his contribution to the history of art, the temporary exhibitions or the architecture of the Palacio de Buenavista.

Museo Picasso Malaga, Palacio de Buenavista, Calle San Agustin, 8, 29015, is open every day from 10.00.AM until 6.00.PM.

For more information or to book a tour email [email protected] or call (+34) 952 12 76 00.

