WATCH: New barracks at Novocherkassk military base in Russia’s Rostov region BURNS DOWN

By Matthew Roscoe • 28 December 2022 • 10:30

WATCH: New barracks at Novocherkassk military base in Russia's Rostov region on fire. Image: DONDAY/Telegram

VIDEOS circulating online reportedly show a new barracks at Novocherkassk military base in Russia’s Rostov region completely burned down by a fire.

The footage being shared on Wednesday, December 28, shows a new barracks on a military base belonging to the 150th division in Russia’s Novocherkassk, Rostov region on fire before it reportedly completely burned down.

“In Novocherkassk, Russia, one of the buildings in a military unit belonging to the 150th division burned down completely,” NOELreports wrote.

In Novocherkassk, Russia, one of the buildings in a military unit belonging to the 150th division burned down completely pic.twitter.com/WYErLVPGDy — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) December 28, 2022

While MAKS 22 wrote: “RUSSIA…BAVOVNA 🔥🔥🔥New barracks burned to the ground in Novocherkassk, Rostov region According to local public, a barracks in a military unit that belonged to the 150th division completely burned down here.”

RUSSIA…BAVOVNA 🔥🔥🔥 New barracks burned to the ground in Novocherkassk, Rostov region According to local publics, a barracks in a military unit that belonged to the 150th division completely burned down here. pic.twitter.com/S0VOVhO1mj — MAKS 22🇺🇦 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) December 28, 2022

As reported by top Eastern European news outlet Nexta, the blaze occurred overnight in the barracks of the 150th Motorized Rifle Division in the village of Persianovsky.

The fire destroyed two floors of the military building. No casualties or causes of the fire were reported.

