By Anna Ellis • 28 December 2022 • 15:55

Plans for cable car linking towns of Calpe, Benissa and Teulada Moraira (Costa Blanca). Image: Marcin Krzyzak/Shutterstock.com,

This project, which has been under study for years, has finally been set in motion thanks to the collaboration of different administrations and private companies.

The cable car will have a total length of 14.5 kilometres and will link the three municipalities in a 30-minute journey. In addition to the main stations, the line is expected to have two intermediate stations at strategic points along the route, allowing users to enjoy panoramic views along the entire route, both of the rural landscapes and the coastline.

The ropeway is expected to be a sustainable and economic alternative for the inhabitants of the three municipalities, as well as a tourist attraction for visitors. In addition, it is expected to contribute to improving connectivity between the localities and fostering economic development in the area.

The construction of the cable car, which has an initial budget of €28M, will begin in the coming months and is expected to be operational by the end of 2024.

The inhabitants of Calpe, Benissa and Teulada Moraira are excited about the news and are eagerly awaiting the moment when they will be able to use this new means of transport.

The main stations will be located in the Salinas de Calpe, in the area of the tourist offices on the Benissa coast, in the Les Sorts car park in Moraira and next to the TRAM station in Teulada, to which two intermediate stations will be added, one in the area of La Fustera and another very close to the golf course between the towns of Teulada and Benissa.

