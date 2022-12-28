Pope Francis urges prayers for Benedict XVI because “he is very ill”

By Matthew Roscoe • 28 December 2022 • 10:20

Pope Francis asks to pray for Benedict XVI because "he is very sick". Image: giulio napolitano/Shutterstock.com

POPE FRANCIS has asked for “a special prayer” for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI after revealing that “he is very ill”.

Speaking on Wednesday, December 28, the Pope said at the end of the general audience held in Paul VI Hall that Benedict XV “is very ill.”

“I ask for a special prayer for Pope Benedict XVI who in silence is sustaining the Church and remembering that he is very ill and asking the Lord to comfort him and support him in this witness of love for the Church to the end,” Pope Francis said.

German-born Joseph Ratzinger, 96, resigned from the pontificate in February 2013 and has since been living in the Mater Ecclesiae convent inside Vatican City.

His health, due to his age, is very fragile, but his mind still functions very well as his personal secretary Georg Gänswein has explained in several statements.

However, Pope Francis’ statements on Wednesday suggest that his health condition is worsening.

More to follow…

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.