Singer Cher gets engaged to a man 40 years younger than her

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 December 2022 • 16:55

Cher and Anthony Edwards - Twitter @Rivet_Soro

Cher has announced she has got engaged and is to marry for a third time to a man that is 40 years younger than she is.

The 76-year-old singer confirmed the engagement on Wednesday, December 28 that she is to marry 36-year-old rapper Alexander Edwards after posting a picture of a diamond ring a few days earlier. The two are said to be very much in love and want to strengthen their bond by getting married.

The singer has received many congratulations and well wishes from fans and celebrities, all of whom wish her all the happiness in the world.

According to the post, Edwards proposed and asked for Cher’s hand in marriage, to which she said “I have no words.”

Although there is a massive age gap the two are said to be inseparable and it is understood that Edwards had been very supportive following the recent death of her mother at the age of 96.

Edwards and Cher officially went public with their relationship only in November, since when they have been seen regularly as a couple attending events and parties together.

I posted this cause his nails are so cool pic.twitter.com/aeUOOy4IIE — Cher (@cher) December 25, 2022

No date has been announced as yet, for now, Cher and her 40 years younger partners are just happy to be engaged and together.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.