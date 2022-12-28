By Imran Khan • 28 December 2022 • 10:49

South Korean President orders sending three drones if North Korea sends one. Photo by Belish Shutterstock.com

President Yoon Suk Yeol also ordered to shoot down any North Korean drones seen entering South Korean territory after five drones crossed the border.

South Korea President has ordered to send up to three drones across the border to the north, in response to every single drone sent by them into the southern territory. This announcement was made on Wednesday, December 28, according to a South Korean official, who said that Yeol also ordered to shoot down any North Korean drone if required.

This decision by Yeol came after five North Korean drones crossed the border and entered South Korean territory on December 26.

A statement quoting the South Korean official, reported by the local Yon Hap news agency said, “When the first one came down, the president instructed us to immediately carry out corresponding measures against the North, saying we also have drones”. He further said, the President ordered to send two to three drones, in response to one from North Korea. The official also added, “He gave an order that we should shoot it down if necessary and take related measures as much as possible”.

The official also said that an emergency meeting was also held to evaluate the situation due to escalating tension after the North Korean drone provocation. Future countermeasures on how to respond to such incidents were also discussed.

Yeol had faced criticism from the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) after the North Korean drones entered the southern territory, as they claimed that the President failed to handle the situation properly. The opposition also said that the decision was taken without convening a presidential National Security Council meeting, at the time.

