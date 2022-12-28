Spain ends on a tragic note with December 3rd deadliest for gender violence

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 December 2022 • 19:30

Gender based violence - Image Lolostock/Shutterstock.com

Spain has ended the year on a tragic note with December being the third deadliest since records began for gender-based violence.

According to a report by the Europe Press on Wednesday, December 28, eight women were murdered by their partners during the month.

That number could rise with two cases still under investigation, which could make the month the second worst on record and only one behind the 11 murdered in 2008.

Some 46 women have lost their lives in this way during 2022 taking the number to 1,179 since 2003. Although December has been one of the worst months, the year has seen one of the lowest numbers of murders since records began.

Spain continues to suffer from gender-based violence, where partners murder their wives or girlfriends, despite concerted efforts across the country to bring an end to the problem. The issue has been given enormous publicity throughout the year, with most town and city councils having held regular events and campaigns to highlight the issue.

Despite the continued efforts and the high profile given to the issue and individual cases, Spain has once again ended on a tragic note with December being the third deadliest for gender violence since records began.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.