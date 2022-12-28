By Matthew Roscoe • 28 December 2022 • 8:26

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister condemns terrorist attack against Central African Republic head. Image: GR.Stocks/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIAN Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said he condemns the terrorist attack made against the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR), Dmitry Syty, earlier this month.

Syromolotov said that Russia will be monitoring the investigation into the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic, Dmitry Syty and hopes for the punishment of those responsible for the terrorist attack.

Speaking to Russian state-owned media outlet RIA, Syromolotov said: “In connection with the December 16 attempt on the life of Dmitry Syty, General Director of the Russian House company, we strongly condemned any terrorist acts – wherever and by whomever they were committed.”

He added: “We are following the progress of the investigation by the competent authorities of the Central African Republic of this atrocity, we hope that the perpetrators will be punished as they deserve.”

As previously reported, the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic, Dmitry Syty, was hospitalised in the capital Bangui after an assassination attempt earlier this month.

On December 16, in the Central African Republic’s capital of Bangui, the head of the Russian House, Dmitry Syty, received a package containing an explosive that detonated in his hands – he survived the assassination attempt.

Vladislav Ilyin, the press attaché of the Russian embassy, told Russian media outlet RIA at the time that the attempt on the Russian delegate’s life.

“This morning there was an attempt on the life of Dmitry Sergeevich Syty, the general director of the Russian House, he is in hospital,” Ilyin said.

