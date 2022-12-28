The best long-term savings accounts: How to pick one

By EWN • 28 December 2022 • 18:05

Every person has financial targets. Some of them can be near-term, while other goals have a longer timeline and may stretch for many years into the future.

Whether you are willing to get ready for a comfortable retirement, save for your child’s education, or go on a long-awaited vacation, you should know how to choose the best long-term savings account.

Keep on reading to learn about several types of such accounts and tips on how to pick the right one.

The basics of long-term savings accounts

What is a long-term savings account? This is a bank account created for holding the funds of the client that he or she expects to save for at least five years.

It means you don’t plan to spend your savings in the nearest future. Short-term savings accounts are tailored for this purpose and help you pay your monthly bills or cover daily expenses.

There are many crediting institutions where you can open a long-term savings account. You may decide to go to the local bank, try a credit union, or any other institution of your choice.

Every provider may offer different terms and monthly account fees, while some financial institutions have penalties and withdrawal limits.

Hence, it pays to take some time to review several types of these accounts and the rules you will need to follow if you sign up for any of them.

While money borrowing apps allow you to have additional cash for the short term, opening a long-term savings account will help you invest in your future and avoid debt. It’s beneficial to open a long-term savings account and make regular contributions for several years or decades.

You will be able to benefit from compounding interest. In other words, the longer you set aside your funds, the more profit you grow.

Types of long-term savings accounts

Although all savings accounts serve the common aim to help you grow your savings, each of them is dedicated to a certain monetary goal.

If you compare long-term savings accounts, you will notice that they can have different fees, interest rates, and withdrawal rules.

Some of them have applicable tax options, while others are better for retirement savings. Here is an overview of different accounts that may fit your needs.

Certificates of Deposit

This type of long-term savings account works best for consumers who are willing to purchase a house. Your funds deposited into this account will earn interest over a particular period.

The client will get the initial deposit together with the interest earned when the certificate of deposit matures.

Generally, this type of savings account is suitable for the long term of about 10 years, but it may sometimes have a shorter period of up to 90 days. If you want to get the highest interest rate you should choose the longer term.

High-Yield Savings Account

If your target is to establish an emergency fund or go on a vacation, you will benefit from opening a high-yield savings account. It offers higher annual percentage yields and interest rates compared to conventional savings accounts.

You may choose to go to the credit union or the local bank to open it, but alternative online institutions usually pay higher rates.

It’s necessary to compare the APYs in several institutions to select the highest interest to maximize your savings. Besides, online banks charge fewer fees.

Besides, you may choose a Health Savings Account (HSA) or a High Deductible Health Plan (HDHP) and learn about these options at OPM.gov. This plan and account provide conventional medical coverage with tax benefits to help consumers increase their savings for future medical costs.

They also offer flexibility over how healthcare benefits can be utilized. What are the tax benefits?

You can earn interest on the account tax-free, contribute money to your HAS for a tax deduction, or withdraw funds for certified medical needs without taxes.

If we compare a traditional health plan and an HDHP, the second option has higher yearly deductibles. Learn if you are eligible for this health savings account.

Education Savings Account

Are you willing to save for your child’s college education? A Coverdell Education Savings Account (ESA) allows consumers to set aside their funds with annual contributions of $2,000.

After the beneficiary turns 18 years old, you won’t be able to make any new contributions.

Besides, there will be an obligatory tax penalty if the funds aren’t withdrawn by the beneficiary’s 30th birthday, so keep this information in mind. A 529 savings account is another suitable alternative.

You can contribute on behalf of a qualified beneficiary, such as your kid, relative, or grandchild.

There is no need to pay taxes on money withdrawals. According to Statista, the personal savings rate in the USA reached 5.1 percent in June 2022 compared to 10.5 percent in July 2021.

The personal saving rate is calculated as the ratio of personal savings to disposable personal income.

