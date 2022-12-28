By Betty Henderson • 28 December 2022 • 14:21

Deciding on your dog’s name is one of the trickiest parts of the process for new owners, but we’re sharing Spain’s top ten names for some inspiration

YOUR dog’s name is one of the most important decisions you will make during their lives, you’re giving a name to another member of the family and you’re sure to use it many times every day!

But naming your dog isn’t the easiest job in the world, it needs to work well with their appearance, character and be appropriate for all of the stages in their lives. According to dog training experts, your dog’s name should also be simple enough that it will be easily recognisable for them when you call them.

Today we’re sharing a list of the top ten dog names in Spain in 2022, to give you an insight into the latest pet trends in the country, or to give you some inspiration if you’re searching for the perfect name!

This year’s top names were exclusively one or two syllables long showing the popularity of catchy names that you can easily call and your dog can pick up quickly. Movie names also tended to be particularly popular this year with Thor, Rocky and Nala making the top ten list.

Female dogs

Luna Kira Nala Lola Bella

Male dogs