Three of Christmas’ Hottest Crypto Investment Options: Stellar, Axie Infinity and Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 28 December 2022 • 11:35

The widespread acceptance, high degree of encryption, and simplicity of use of blockchain technology are all factors that have contributed to the steady increase in the value of cryptocurrencies over the past few years.

Trading and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), two of the most lucrative components of the market, combined with the daily production of a new currency, are currently the focus of the cryptocurrency industry.

Investors are now in a position to make judgments that are both well-informed and in their own best interests as a direct result of these developments. In this piece, we’ll look at a few presently available tokens expected to bring huge gains this holiday season. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Stellar (XLM) are just some examples of these tokens.

Axie Infinity: A play-to-earn game with financial potential

As one of the first “play-to-earn” games in the crypto world, Axie Infinity (AXS) paved the path for later initiatives like Sandbox and Decentraland. Pokemon and Tamagotchi served as inspiration for several features in Axie Infinity. Players on Axie Infinity use their Axies in tournaments to accumulate the most tokens.

While other gaming systems are centralised, Axie Infinity (AXS) is not. Tokens in NFTs are used to acquire Axies, while the platform’s native token, AXS, is rewarded. It is the platform’s native cryptocurrency and the medium of exchange for all purchases and withdrawals. During the epidemic, AXS gained widespread acceptance.

Affluent investors (called scholars) may buy the pricy NFT Axies and lease them out to gamers (called laborers) in low-income countries. The nations with the most demand for Axie Infinity include the Philippines, Venezuela, the USA, Thailand, and Brazil.

Stellar: Efficient and Cost-Effective Transactions

Lumens, the network’s native token, power Stellar’s cross-currency payment infrastructure (XLM). Stellar is a protocol for managing transactions on a blockchain, and Lumens are the tokens involved in those transactions.

It has been gaining popularity among Bitcoin users because of its fast transaction times and minimal costs. Stellar’s enormous potential for micropayments stems from its meager transaction fees. Stellar, which now has a market worth in the 20s, has a lot of space for development.

Stellar, a direct competitor of Ripple, is aiming at individuals as a potential market instead of huge financial organisations. There is a lot of participation from developers. To protect against the depreciation of assets due to inflation, Stellar provides a 1% annual payout from an inflation pool.

Big Eyes Coin: A Meme Coin making a difference

Soon after its debut later this year, the cryptocurrency token Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is expected to become the most well-known meme coin soon. This platform’s intrinsic BIG token functions as the system’s primary cryptocurrency. A sizable chunk of the presale money will be donated to marine-focused charities.

In addition, developers have committed to allocating 80% of the total 200 billion tokens for sale during the presale. Five percent of these tokens’ value will be distributed to non-profits working to better the Marines’ lives. Actions like this demonstrate Big Eyes Coin’s commitment to its user base.

Experts in the field have stated that the pre-sale of the coins provided the highest profits available, making investors very happy. Many cryptocurrency experts predicted that the coin’s value would increase exponentially in the days leading up to the end of the second presale.

The network’s potential backers can see the exponential returns they could get and are anxious to invest their money into it. The general use of this currency goes much beyond the scope of presale events, wallet purchases, and other activities.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido