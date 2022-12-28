By Anna Ellis • 28 December 2022 • 20:08

Town Council provides new bus shelters at several bus stops in La Vila Joiosa. Image: La Vila Joiosa City Council.

The new bus shelters have been installed in the Av. Mariners, partida Xauxelles and partida Chovaes, near the roundabout at the entrance to the town centre of the municipality.

The shelters replace some damaged shelters and other bus stops that lacked these elements that allow passengers to shelter from the rain or sun.

“The installation of these new shelters aims to improve the current service to users of this service at some of the bus stops most frequented by users of these bus lines,” confirmed the Councillor for Transport of the City Council of La Vila Joiosa, Kiko Carreres.

The Councillor also confirmed that the Council will study the possibility that other intercity bus stops which do not have these shelters may have them if there is a high demand from users of the bus service.

