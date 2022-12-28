Whatsapp will stop working on 49 different models of mobile phones on December 31

By Chris King • 28 December 2022 • 0:50

Image of mobile phone with Whatsapp logo. Credit: On The Back Of Camera/Shutterstock.com

From December 31, the Whatsapp messaging app will stop working on 49 different models of mobile phones unless they are updated.

The WhatsApp messenger service is about to stop working for millions of mobile phone users after Saturday, December 31. A total of 49 different makes of older model mobiles will need to be updated otherwise the app will cease to function.

Android and iPhone models including Samsung, LG, Huawei, and the iPhone 5 and 5c will be among those needing to be updated. All users of the app on these older phones will receive a message from Whatsapp to inform them of the need to install the update, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

‘Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates. These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp’, a spokesman for the app revealed.

They added: ‘To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them’.

To update an iPhone’s operating system, simply go to the ‘general’ settings and select ‘software update’. In the event of the update not installing, you either need to buy a newer mobile or forget about using Whatsapp.

A similar situation cropped up last October when the app stopped working on older iPhones that used iOS 11 software or older. A message was sent to users in advance that read: ‘To keep up with the latest advances in tech, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones’.

