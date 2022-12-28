BREAKING: Woman reportedly murdered by husband at bar in Bilbao’s San Francisco neighbourhood

By Matthew Roscoe • 28 December 2022 • 10:57

A WOMAN has been murdered on Wednesday, December 28 reportedly by her husband at a bar in the San Francisco neighbourhood of Spain’s Bilbao.

According to initial reports, a man has been arrested in Spain’s Bilbao after murdering his wife in the San Francisco neighbourhood.

The incident took place on the morning of December 28 in a bar located at number 53 San Francisco street in the Biscayan capital.

The man reportedly stabbed his wife to death.

He was subsequently arrested by the Municipal Police and an investigation into the incident has been launched.

The news comes after the body of a 60-year-old woman was found in the San Esteban neighbourhood of León, which had reportedly been there for 48 hours following what was described as a ‘violent death.’

Spain’s National Police are currently investigating the violent death of the woman who was found in her home late in the afternoon of December 26.

Following initial investigations, police have made one arrest, however, officers are still looking into the death.

More to follow…

