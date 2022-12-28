By Anna Ellis • 28 December 2022 • 19:30

Would you fancy being in charge of the world's largest duty-free shop chain? Image: AENA.

AENA (the airport management group which includes Alicante airport) has launched the world’s largest duty-free shop tender by turnover.

The expected turnover is €18B and includes 86 duty-free points of sale, plus a large number of additional premises dedicated to other categories, which, among all of them, will occupy an area of 66,000 square metres, or more than seven football pitches.

“This tender has generated a great deal of excitement and has already sparked the interest of the main operators in the sector,” explained AENA’s Commercial and Real Estate Managing Director, Maria Jose Cuenda. “This new tender will involve renewing the management of these commercial spaces at 27 airports in the AENA network, since the current contracts are in force until 31 October 2023.”

The bidding specifications include a greater number of lots, with a total of six compared to the three in the previous tender, and comes with sufficient size for economies of scale to be developed.

