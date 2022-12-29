Belarus summons Ukrainian Ambassador after missile shot down entering Belarusian airspace

By Chris King • 29 December 2022 • 18:49
Image of the Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Credit: Google maps - Liavontsi Ananka
As announced by Anatoly Glaz, the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Belarus was summoned today, Thursday, December 29. They demanded that Igor Kizim brings to justice those responsible for firing a missile that landed in Belarusian territory.
Earlier today, a Ukrainian S-300 missile entered the Republic’s airspace and was subsequently shot down by Belarusian air defence forces.
“We demanded that the Ukrainian side conduct a thorough investigation of all the circumstances of the launch of this missile and take comprehensive measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, which could lead to catastrophic consequences”, said Glaz.
Kizim was allegedly confronted by a stern line of questioning by officials in Minsk in connection with the incident with the Ukrainian missile. It is believed that the authorities of Belarus did not discuss with the Ukrainian side the issue of possible measures against Ukrainian diplomats as a result of the incident with the Ukrainian S-300 missile, as reported by tass.ru.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.