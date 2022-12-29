Belarus summons Ukrainian Ambassador after missile shot down entering Belarusian airspace

By Chris King • 29 December 2022 • 18:49

Image of the Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Credit: Google maps - Liavontsi Ananka

A Ukrainian S-300 missile was shot down by Belarus air defences after it entered their airspace, resulting in the Ukrainian Ambassador being summoned by Minsk.

As announced by Anatoly Glaz, the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Belarus was summoned today, Thursday, December 29. They demanded that Igor Kizim brings to justice those responsible for firing a missile that landed in Belarusian territory.

Earlier today, a Ukrainian S-300 missile entered the Republic’s airspace and was subsequently shot down by Belarusian air defence forces.

“We demanded that the Ukrainian side conduct a thorough investigation of all the circumstances of the launch of this missile and take comprehensive measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, which could lead to catastrophic consequences”, said Glaz.

Kizim was allegedly confronted by a stern line of questioning by officials in Minsk in connection with the incident with the Ukrainian missile. It is believed that the authorities of Belarus did not discuss with the Ukrainian side the issue of possible measures against Ukrainian diplomats as a result of the incident with the Ukrainian S-300 missile, as reported by tass.ru.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.