Big Eyes Coin, The Sandbox, and Decentraland are Metaverse Initiatives you should take advantage of

The metaverse is one of the newest iterations of the blockchain system, and the fact that it comes with opportunities to make money makes it an even more fascinating idea. Axie Infinity (AXS), Sandbox (SAND), and Decentraland (MANA) broke into the community and offered some exciting metaverse features. The play-to-earn mechanism is one that most gamers and crypto enthusiasts find particularly interesting as it provides the opportunity to make money. These metaverse projects have been pushing the narrative for the landscape and bringing in more innovation to keep us on our toes.

Decentraland recently introduced a new addition where land owners on its metaverse can lease out lands to other participants and make money from it. And in a market with this many market downturns, investors are looking to flock where the money is. The Sandbox is also another top-performing metaverse project looking to improve metaverse offerings for participants.

While these projects are making massive moves, new cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are also looking to expand their offerings and provide more meme coin functionalities. Big Eyes Coin looks to break into the entertainment sector of the crypto landscape while also providing numerous opportunities for profits.

The world’s your playground with Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) is a virtual reality platform that allows users to explore and create their reality outside the real world’s limitations. It is a metaverse platform for exploring, building, and living your imagination. It allows users to buy lands and build using the numerous virtual assets made available to them. Sandbox houses exciting avatars and beautiful sceneries and is a hub of unlimited creatives. What’s most interesting is how users are handsomely rewarded for their creativity.

Land of the free: Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) is another virtual reality platform built to create the best experiences for its community. It is a metaverse for immersive experiences, interaction, fun, and encouraging rewards. It is an Ethereum-based virtual reality where users can explore numerous interactions. The network comprises several virtual lands and real estate where users can buy, sell, and decide to build. They can make profits, interact, and get immersed in the beauty and aesthetically appealing environment.

The Decentraland network was one of the first to be established and at the forefront of augmented reality. This integration in the crypto landscape looks promising enough for market participants to explore.

Big gains with Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is presently on presale, but it has become a top-performing cryptocurrency despite market downturns. Big Eyes Coin looks to launch on the Ethereum blockchain and provide DeFi use cases for its community. Big Eyes Coin also aims to set a precedent for more cat-themed meme coins to emerge. It looks to revolutionise the meme coin community and bring more money and people into its community.

Big Eyes Coin is passionate about changing lives, improving meme coin innovations, and giving out to people and their communities. It is a project that looks to contribute towards charitable deeds by giving out around 5% of its profits to charity needs. Big Eyes Coin is currently on presale, and the presale comes with more opportunity for gains, considering the low token prices. Early investors have made better decisions by investing early. Big Eyes Coin has sold $11 million on presale, and it is not even halfway through yet. You can also make massive gains when the token launches, only if you buy on presale now. Click here to join the BIG network on presale.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

