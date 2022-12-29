By Matthew Roscoe • 29 December 2022 • 14:39

BREAKING: Bodies of missing teenager and woman discovered in Brea de Tajo, Madrid. Image: Juan Carlos L. Ruiz/Shutterstock.com

THE bodies of a teenager and woman, who were reported missing earlier this month, have been discovered in the Madrid town of Brea de Tajo on Thursday, December 29.

The body of a teenager and a woman, whose disappearances were reported on December 15, was found in Madrid’s Brea de Tajo, with signs of violence, according to Spanish news outlet El Confidencial.

Officers from Spain’s Guardia Civil made the shocking discovery of the bodies on December 29.

One of the victims was an 18-year-old boy. The other was a 33-year-old woman.

Citing sources from EFE, the media outlet said that officers have launched an investigation into the incident, however, believe it is linked to the death of a Brea de Tajo resident earlier this month.

According to early reports, the crimes could well have been committed by a now-deceased 35-year-old man.

Sources with the Guardia Civil in the Spanish capital suggest that the man killed the boy and the woman before committing suicide on December 23.

It has been reported that the man deliberately drove his bicycle into a van on the R-3, in Mejorada del Campo.

The news comes after the body of one of two missing boys was discovered earlier this month in Spain’s Toledo.

On Wednesday, December 21, it was reported that the body of Fernando Fernández, 17, one of the two boys who went missing in Carabanchel, Madrid on December 10, was found in the Toledo landfill, where the province’s waste is managed.

His cousin Ángel, 11, is still missing.

More to follow…

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.