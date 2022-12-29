BREAKING – Famed fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 December 2022 • 22:22

The fashion icon Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81 surrounded by her family in Clapham London

A post on her official Twitter page announced her passing on Thursday, December 29 after a short illness.

29th December 2022. Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better. pic.twitter.com/YQwVixYUrV — Vivienne Westwood (@FollowWestwood) December 29, 2022

The British fashion designer is well known for her fashion designs that helped to promote the punk movement together with her partner Malcolm McLaren, owner of the SEX boutique. Involved directly with the punk movement she was closely associated with the iconic Sex Pistols.

Making use of classic punk items like safety pins and fetish gear, she turned the punk dress sense into an international brand.

Always happy to push boundaries, Westwood was ultimately made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire after adding many industry awards to her name including the British Fashion Award, the Royal Designer for Industry in 2001 and the European Cultural Award in 2019.

The great and the good in the fashion industry have all come out to express their sorrow at the news, as have many models and stars many of whom have worn her outfits. Among those Pamela Anderson, Dua Lipa, Eboni, Tori, Kate Moss and more.

Westwood has left her mark on the international fashion scene and will be long remembered as an icon of the British fashion business. R.I.P.

