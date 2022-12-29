By Anna Ellis • 29 December 2022 • 15:32

Breathtaking ballet, Sleeping Beauty, set to shine at Teatro Principal in Alicante on January 19. Image: Teatro Principal Alicante.

Expect to be bewitched with three grandiose palace parties: the christening, 16th birthday and wedding of Princess Aurora, plus the beautiful dream act.

The wicked witch Carabos predicts that the Princess will prick herself and die, Fairy Lila changes this to sleep but Prince Desire’s kiss will wake her up.

At Sleeping Beauty’s wedding alongside the kings, the courtiers and the fairies as the main characters dance their famous Paso a Dos, you will see the most famous characters from Charles Perrault’s fairy tales: Cinderella and the Prince, Puss in Boots and his Pussycat, Little Red Riding Hood and the Wolf, the Blue Bird and Princess Florina.

The International Classical Ballet is the company founded by the former soloist of the National Opera and Ballet Theatre of Moldova, Andrey Sharaev in 2012. This company is already well known by the Spanish public, as it has already toured the country for eight consecutive seasons with great success.

The ballet company was created together with the award-winning and acclaimed Moldovan soloists Cristina and Alexei Terentiev and is made up of soloists from Moldova, England, and Italy, among other countries. Their work, effort and dedication have made this project culminate in a company where a refined technique and an excellent dramatic interpretation give life to the best-known choreographies and scores of classical ballet.

The Teatro Principal is located on Plaza Chapi, s/n-03001, Alicante.

Tickets are available from the ticket office from midday until 2:00.PM then from 5:00.PM until 9:00.PM.

For more information or to buy tickets online or by phone head to the website: www.teatroprincipaldealicante.com, email: [email protected] or call (+34) 965202380.

