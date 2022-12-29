By Matthew Roscoe • 29 December 2022 • 7:50
Brits arrested in Spain after four tonne cannabis seizure. Image: NCA/Official
Details have emerged of the Brits arrested in Spain after a police operation led to the four-tonne cannabis seizure, as reported late on Wednesday, December 28.
The man, aged 49, and the woman, aged 53, were detained on December 10 after their sailing boat got into trouble during a storm in the Strait of Gibraltar.
Working with the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre for Narcotics (MAOC-N) in Lisbon, the NCA had alerted the Spanish authorities to the vessel, which was suspected of being used to smuggle drugs from Morocco.
The vessel was intercepted and escorted into the port of Cadiz by a Spanish customs patrol boat. Customs and Spanish National Police officers then conducted a search, recovering 130 bales of cannabis resin.
Details of the seizure have only just been made public by the Spanish police.
The man and woman remain in custody in Spain. Investigations continue.
NCA International Regional Manager Steve Reynolds said: “This was an international operation which led to a substantial seizure of narcotics.
“We suspected the vessel was being used to ship drugs across the Atlantic, so the NCA worked closely with MAOC-N and our colleagues in Spain to have it intercepted.
“Working with our law enforcement partners we are determined to do all we can to target and disrupt the organised crime networks involved in the international drugs trade.”
