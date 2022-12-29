Can Big Eyes Coin compete against prominent players in the industry like Tron and Dogecoin?

By EWN • 29 December 2022 • 13:45

New cryptocurrency users often need help choosing the most profitable coin to invest in. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), TRON (TRX), and Dogecoin (DOGE) are three promising low-cost cryptocurrencies you should consider purchasing. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the newest of the three cryptocurrencies yet guarantees maximum returns and offers users competitive interest rates. Its presale has been very successful so far and is becoming a marketable coin.

TRON (TRX): Content-Centric Crypto Coin

TRON (TRX) is a decentralised blockchain platform that supports dApps development and media sharing, launched by the Tron Foundation in 2017. With a low-cost decentralised internet, TRON is transforming the economy for creators.

The decentralised nature of the internet allows content creators to receive direct payments, while viewers can earn passive income by engaging with their content. The platform’s native token TRX will be used as a reward for author contributions. In addition, there are no transaction fees and the network achieves high TPS without congestion. TRON (TRX) can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges that accept TRX, with either a debit or credit card.

Dogecoin (DOGE): Undisputed King of Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest and first meme coin cryptocurrency, set the narrative and template for most subsequent meme coin adoption. Created in 2013, it was a meme of what the market was like at the time, but it took off in 2021. Elon Musk said in August that Dogecoin has a higher trading capacity than Bitcoin. To prove his claim, he said his DOGE transactions take 60 seconds to complete, but said that a BTC transaction takes about 10 minutes. Unsurprisingly, several of Musk’s ventures are also backing cryptocurrency. DOGE is already used as a payment method by electric vehicle giant Tesla, spacecraft maker SpaceX, and tunnel construction services company The Boring Company.

Meme coins are said to be of little value. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the latest meme coin to enter the cryptocurrency market, is an exception to the rule. The creators of the cute cat meme coin, Big Eyes Coin, want to compete with many popular dog-themed meme coins on the cryptocurrency market. BIG delivers more than the hype to its owners. Big Eyes Coin’s exclusive release of NFT Club is planned in Phase 3 Roadmap, one of its standout features.

Another important aspect of BIG is the “tax-free” policy that applies to all BIG token transactions. These features increase the activity and user attraction of Big Eyes Coin’s platform. To reach more users, Big Eyes Coin will be listed on famous exchange platforms such as Uniswap. Big Eyes Coin could see explosive growth post-launch due to its enthusiasm for NFTs, its dedicated NFT club, and tax-free rules for token trading. The presale is now in Phase 7, so there is still time for early investors to join the BIG ecosystem. In addition, the code Ocean108.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido