By Anna Ellis • 29 December 2022 • 13:49
Christmas day may well be behind us but Murcia will stay festive until January 7. Image: Eduard Borja/Shutterstock.com
On Thursday, January 5, you can enjoy the Christmas market from 11:00.AM until 9:00.PM. From 11:00.AM until 2:00.PM enjoy the ice skating rink and a Mini Christmas Chef Workshop. A Christmas Dance show is on from 12:30.PM until 1:15.PM.
On Friday, January 6, you can enjoy the Christmas market from 5:00.PM until 10:00.PM. From 11:00.AM until 2:00.PM and then 5:00.PM until 8:00.PM enjoy the ice skating rink.
On Saturday, January 7, you can enjoy the Christmas market from 5:00.PM until 10:00.PM and then enjoy the ice skating rink from 11:00.AM until 2:00.PM and then 5:00.PM until 8:00.PM.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
