By Anna Ellis • 29 December 2022 • 13:49

Christmas day may well be behind us but Murcia will stay festive until January 7. Image: Eduard Borja/Shutterstock.com

It’s still Christmas!

On Thursday, January 5, you can enjoy the Christmas market from 11:00.AM until 9:00.PM. From 11:00.AM until 2:00.PM enjoy the ice skating rink and a Mini Christmas Chef Workshop. A Christmas Dance show is on from 12:30.PM until 1:15.PM.

On Friday, January 6, you can enjoy the Christmas market from 5:00.PM until 10:00.PM. From 11:00.AM until 2:00.PM and then 5:00.PM until 8:00.PM enjoy the ice skating rink.

On Saturday, January 7, you can enjoy the Christmas market from 5:00.PM until 10:00.PM and then enjoy the ice skating rink from 11:00.AM until 2:00.PM and then 5:00.PM until 8:00.PM.

